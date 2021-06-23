Primecoin (XPM) Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $1.22 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,710,121 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

