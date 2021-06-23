Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.98. Primerica reported earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $12.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.14.

PRI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.86. 127,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,404. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,413,000 after purchasing an additional 222,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

