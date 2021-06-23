Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 397 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The York Water were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The York Water by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The York Water in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of The York Water in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of The York Water by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The York Water in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. 42.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The York Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $612.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.21.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The York Water had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

