Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDMN stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

