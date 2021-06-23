Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $256,000 Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,262,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $18,872,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $146,850.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,213.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $105,590.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,981 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,344.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,428 shares of company stock worth $8,984,220 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86, a PEG ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. As a group, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

