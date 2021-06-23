Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $232,000 in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2,262.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,125.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,176.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $752.10 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

