Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $248,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $140.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $146.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.