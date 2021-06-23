Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,212,000 after purchasing an additional 97,473 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 8,911.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 164.0% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 42,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAR. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.89. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.36.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

