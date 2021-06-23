Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

