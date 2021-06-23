Proequities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 400.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 211,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.64.

