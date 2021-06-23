Proequities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000.

Shares of VCR opened at $308.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $190.98 and a 1-year high of $316.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.94.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

