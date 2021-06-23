Proequities Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Proequities Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYGH. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 406.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYGH stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $87.71. 1,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,381. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.63 and a 12 month high of $87.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.48.

