Proequities Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Proequities Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,168,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,068,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after buying an additional 56,974 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,061,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $197.68. 5,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,851. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.88. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $207.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.