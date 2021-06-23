Proequities Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Proequities Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

