Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up to $25.53

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.53, but opened at $26.56. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXDX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 36.26 and a current ratio of 36.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.66.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $4,565,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $10,497,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $3,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

