Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 151,540 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,540 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Avnet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Avnet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Avnet by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In related news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

