Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 20,716 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,716 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 63,302 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $203.08 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $212.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

