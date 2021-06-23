Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,558 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of ICU Medical worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after buying an additional 82,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,774,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,428,000 after purchasing an additional 78,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 9.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,115,000 after purchasing an additional 38,312 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 283,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total transaction of $2,089,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,223,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,468 shares of company stock valued at $14,015,329. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $206.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.79. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.57 and a twelve month high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.