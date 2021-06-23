Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $100.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

NYSE PRU opened at $100.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

