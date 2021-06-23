Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,003 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.81% of First Merchants worth $20,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 643,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 79,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

NASDAQ FRME opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.31. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.