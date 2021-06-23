Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $17.48 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,808,070. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.