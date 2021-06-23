Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,011 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,883 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

