Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 402 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Anthem were worth $16,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after acquiring an additional 106,902 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,207,000 after acquiring an additional 55,780 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Anthem by 39.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after acquiring an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,986,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

NYSE ANTM opened at $379.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $387.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

