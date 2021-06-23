PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Trading Down 4.3%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 4,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 279,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nanopowders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries; and plasma atomization process allows to produce and offer to the additive manufacturing market high purity spherical metal powders, including titanium alloy powders.

