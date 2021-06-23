Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $169.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $108.06 and a one year high of $172.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

