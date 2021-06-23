Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Everi Holdings Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Everi in a report released on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.88. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Everi has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 257.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.