Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Issued By Capital One Financial

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for New Senior Investment Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for New Senior Investment Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SNR stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. New Senior Investment Group has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $581.71 million, a PE ratio of -30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNR. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 264,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in New Senior Investment Group by 96.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 122,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 60,031 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the first quarter valued at $3,226,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,619,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 950,583 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

