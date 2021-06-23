Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for LCNB Corp. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LCNB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 18th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for LCNB’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. LCNB had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $215.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.95. LCNB has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LCNB by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of LCNB by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LCNB by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in LCNB by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in LCNB by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

