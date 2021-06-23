Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Raised by Truist Securiti

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Green Plains in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPRE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $32.84 on Monday. Green Plains has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,694,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Green Plains by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,039,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 5,760.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after buying an additional 1,235,926 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 13.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 127,600 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,009.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,300 shares of company stock worth $2,535,250 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

