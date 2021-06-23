Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lennar in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.96.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

NYSE:LEN opened at $98.50 on Monday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.