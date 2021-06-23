Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a report released on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $146.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.81. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

