QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,103 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of QIAGEN worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.04.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.