Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,106 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.13. The stock had a trading volume of 388,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,003,061. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.78.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

