Qtron Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after buying an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 228,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,578,180. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $226.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.54 and a 1-year high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,232,500 shares of company stock worth $488,666,850 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

