Qtron Investments LLC Sells 22,882 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,882 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises about 1.2% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,094,000 after buying an additional 1,392,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,430,655. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.61. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.75 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.