QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $186,300.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 23rd. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $1.77 million and $186,300.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

