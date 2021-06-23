Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.08 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will announce $392.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $365.23 million and the highest is $431.00 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $286.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $697,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 131.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $235.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $167.47 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

