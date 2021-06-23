Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,225 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises about 0.9% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.07% of Watsco worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 64.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 49.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.78. 124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,580. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

