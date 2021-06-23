Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-95 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.75 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $- EPS.

Quantum stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,823. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $416.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.24. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Quantum in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $57,750.55. Also, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,929 shares of company stock worth $629,354. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

