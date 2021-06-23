Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.52 million-183.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.05 million.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Qutoutiao from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

QTT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. 13,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.71. Qutoutiao has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

