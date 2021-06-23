Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,830 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Radius Health by 14,714.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Radius Health by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Radius Health by 55.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Radius Health by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.97. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. Analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

