Raiden Network Token Trading Down 25% Over Last Week (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $20.56 million and approximately $608,679.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00132661 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

