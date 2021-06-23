Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.16.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $14.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.66.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Range Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Range Resources by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 540,362 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

