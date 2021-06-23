Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.74

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.74 and last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 3473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAVN. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Raven Industries by 184.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,867,000 after buying an additional 911,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Raven Industries by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,872,000 after buying an additional 799,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,923,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Raven Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,260,000 after buying an additional 419,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Raven Industries by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 595,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,689,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

