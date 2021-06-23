ReapChain (REAP) One Day Volume Tops $117,367.00

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. ReapChain has a total market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $117,367.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0995 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ReapChain has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00053880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00020337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.85 or 0.00610875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00078102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039551 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.