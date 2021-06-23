Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce $1.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $11.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $159.83 million, with estimates ranging from $22.05 million to $256.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.57.

In related news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $226,875.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

RETA stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.06. The stock had a trading volume of 243,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,707. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $186.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.48.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.