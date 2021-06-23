Red Cedar Capital LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

AAPL opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

