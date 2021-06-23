Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down to $59.41

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.41, but opened at $57.87. Redfin shares last traded at $56.69, with a volume of 3,720 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDFN. TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,473.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $102,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,992 shares in the company, valued at $479,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,246 shares of company stock worth $13,256,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 211.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

