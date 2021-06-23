Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.94 ($0.01). Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,251,621 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10.

About Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM)

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

