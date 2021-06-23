RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Trading Down 6.9%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 83,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 146,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RGRX)

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

